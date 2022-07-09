RSS's message to Muslim community amid furore over Kanhaiya Lal's killing in Udaipur

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday said the Muslim community should oppose incidents like the Udaipur killing vigorously, adding that the Hindu society has responded in a peaceful and constitutional way, PTI reported. "It is necessary for all to oppose this together," RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said after the conclusion of the three-day meeting of the Prant Pracharaks in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While he called for public sentiment to be taken care of while exercising the right to freedom of expression, Ambekar said the killing of Kanhaiya Lal was highly condemnable.

“There is democracy in our country. We have constitutional democratic rights. If someone doesn't like something, there is a democratic way to react to it. But such incidents are neither in the interest of society nor the country,” the RSS spokesperson said.

"A civilised society only condemns such an incident. The Hindu society is responding in a peaceful and constitutional way. The Muslim society is also expected to oppose such an incident. Some intellectuals have opposed it, but the Muslim society should also come forward and oppose it vigorously."

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed who filmed the killing and even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The duo is currently in the custody of National Investigation Agency. According to investigations, the killers were radicalised by Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Barelvi Ulema has taken a strong stand against the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, issuing a fatwa against the beheading of the tailor. In the fatwa, the Barelvi sect has ruled both Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed as criminals in the Sharia court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail