Doubling RT-PCR tests to mobile testing vans: Amit Shah announces steps to curb Covid-19 surge in Delhi

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 20:15 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced a number of measures to bring Delhi’s coronavirus situation under control. The measures announced by Shah include, among others, doubling of RT-PCR tests and deployment of mobile testing vans belonging to the Union health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in vulnerable places in the national capital.

“Chaired a meeting to review the surge in Delhi’s Covid-19 cases and take stock of medical infrastructure here. In May, the Modi government took a series of steps with the Delhi government to save the people from the virus. We all witnessed the positive results,” Shah tweeted on Sunday.

The various measures announced by the home minister are as follows:

-RT-PCR testing to be doubled in Delhi

-Mobile testing vans of the Union health ministry and ICMR to be deployed at vulnerable places

-Capacity of hospitals in Delhi and availabitiy of medical infrastructure to be improved. With regards to this, 250-300 more beds to be provided at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Covid-19 facility in Dhaula Kuan

-To increase the availability of beds with oxygen facilities, 10,000-bed Chhatarpur Covid centre to be further strengthened

-For treatment of patients showing mild Covid-19 symptoms, some hospitals of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be converted into dedicated Covid-19 hospitals

-A dedicated multi-department team will visit every private hospital in Delhi to give clear information on the availability of hospital beds

-Previously established containment measures, like marking of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantine and screening, to be reviewed

-To deal with the shortage of healthcare staff in Delhi, extra doctors and paramedical staff from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to be airlifted to Delhi.

-Special emphasis to be given to Covid-19 patients staying in home isolation and immediately shifting them to hospital if required

-Protocol to be prepared for plasma donation in cases which are especially serious

-Centre will provide Delhi government with oxygen cylinders, High Flow Nasal Cannula and other equipment to save as many lives as possible in Delhi

-A solid dialogue strategy should be prepared to educate people on Covid-19 behaviour and its negative impact on medical and health norms in the long run