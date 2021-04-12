Home / India News / RTGS services won’t be available for 14 hours on April 18 due to technical upgrade: RBI
india news

RTGS services won’t be available for 14 hours on April 18 due to technical upgrade: RBI

"RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The NEFT system will continue to be operational as usual during this period,” a statement from RBI said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST
RBI also asked the member banks to notify the customers, asking them to plan their transactions accordingly.(Mint)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service will not be available for 14 hours on April 18 (Sunday) due to a technical upgrade. The central bank also noted that the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) services will continue to remain operational during this period.

“A technical upgrade of RTGS, targeted to enhance the resilience and to further improve the Disaster Recovery Time of the RTGS system, is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, 2021. Accordingly, RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The NEFT system will continue to be operational as usual during this period,” a statement from RBI said.

RBI also asked the member banks to notify the customers, asking them to plan their transactions accordingly. “Member banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly. RTGS Members will continue to receive event update(s) through system broadcasts,” it said in the statement.

On April 7, the central bank allowed for the direct membership of non-bank payment system operators in the Centralised Payment Systems (CPS). Until then, RTGS and NEFT were allowed only for banks and specialised entities like clearing corporations and select development financial institutions. However, after the announcement, non-bank entities like Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers, Card Networks, White Label ATM (WLA) operators, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms would also be enabled to take direct membership in CPS.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala HC directs EC to hold poll for Rajya Sabha seats before May 2

Why is India seeing Covid-19 second wave? AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria explains

Sanjay Raut blames Centre for rising cases in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab

Covid: From April 15, meals only on flights with journey time of 2 hours or more

The move is intended to “encourage the participation of non-banks across payment systems,” a statement from RBI announcing the decision said.

“This facility is expected to minimise settlement risk in the financial system and enhance the reach of digital financial services to all user segments. These entities will, however, not be eligible for any liquidity facility from the Reserve Bank to facilitate settlement of their transactions in these CPSs. Necessary instructions will be issued separately,” t statement also noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rtgs
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP