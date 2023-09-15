Ruckus in Assam assembly over ‘ 10-cr subsidy’ to Himanta’s wife

The ongoing session of the Assam assembly on Thursday witnessed fractious scenes culminating in a walkout by members of the opposition over the issue of a firm associated with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma allegedly benefitting from a subsidy provided under a central government scheme.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_06_2023_000123B) (PTI)

Following allegations raised on the issue on Wednesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, the party had given a notice for adjournment motion in the assembly on Thursday seeking detailed discussion on it.

However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the notice and stated that it was “not in order”. This led to Congress MLAs, and one CPI (M) and an Independent legislator each to reach the well of House and start sloganeering using placards. With the Speaker refusing to give in to their demands, after two adjournments, the entire opposition , including the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), walked out.

On Wednesday, Gogoi alleged that Bhuyan’s company Pride East Entertainment, in which she holds majority stake, purchased nearly 50 bighas of agricultural land in Kaliabor mouza (which falls in Gogoi’s constituency) in February 2022, nine months after Sarma took over as chief minister.

The allegation, which was based on a news report appearing in a website called Cross Current, further alleged that the agricultural plot was converted to industrial land within months and Pride East Entertainment applied for a subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to set up a food processing unit on it. It added that the union food processing ministry approved a subsidy of ₹10 crore to the company on November 10 last year.

Reacting to Gogoi’s post, Sarma posted several posts on X that sought to clarify that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with received any financial subsidies from the central government.

“Since such serious allegation against the CM’s family was raised, we wanted an adjournment of routine proceedings and a detailed discussion on the issue with statement from the CM himself. But the Speaker didn’t allow it. That’s why we have collectively staged a walkout,” said leader of opposition and Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia.

On Thursday, the Congress MP reiterated his allegation and posted, on Twitter, a response by Union minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha on companies that received the subsidy, with an annexure showing Pride East as a beneficiary.

But Sarma countered, also on X, that “the replay clarifies the fact that the Government of India has not released any funds to the mentioned company.”

His wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sharma denied, also on X, that her company has neither claimed nor received any subsidy despite being eligible for the same. She threatened to file a defamation case against Gogoi seeking ₹10 crore in damages.

