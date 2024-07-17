Ruckus in House continues on Day 2, LoP demands Siddaramaih’s resignation

The second day of the Karnataka assembly witnessed uproar over accusations of a ₹187 crore embezzlement from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and diversion of funds earmarked for the Scheduled Tribe communities. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara speaks during the state Assembly session, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, on Tuesday (PTI)

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka intensified calls for chief minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation amid the alleged multi-crore scam within the corporation. The uproar escalated following allegations that funds earmarked for the welfare of ST communities of Karnataka had been siphoned off to Telangana, leaving intended beneficiaries without support.

“The ST (Schedule Tribe) community has not benefitted as the ₹187 crore meant for its welfare was plundered and taken to Telangana. The CM has to give the amount to the ST community beneficiaries,” Ashoka said, remarking that the money has been used for “some people’s enjoyment”.

He called for a thorough probe by federal agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to ensure accountability and justice. “There should be a thorough probe by the CBI and ED into this financial irregularity. As such a huge scam wouldn’t have happened without it coming to the notice of the Finance Department and as the chief minister holds the finance portfolio, he should resign assuming moral responsibility,” he said.

As Ashoka demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation in the assembly, those in the treasury benches entered into a heated exchange with the opposition.

He compared it with the “quickness” shown by another SIT of the state police, which is probing into allegations of sexual abuse against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, in interrogating his father and MLA HD Revanna, mother Bhavani Revanna, and BJP MLA Pritham Gowda in a linked case. “Has the SIT been formed to probe financial irregularities for a coverup?” he asked.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said in the assembly: “There are two things. One is SIT -- Special Investigation Team, the other is SSIT -- Siddaramaiah Shivakumar Investigation Team.”

The legislative session descended into chaos as opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and ruling Congress counterparts traded accusations, with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar facing sharp criticism for dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

During day two of the Karnataka’s Monsoon assembly session, tensions flared as BJP MLAs expressed dismay over Siddaramaiah’s absence during discussions on the Valmiki board scandal. Accusations flew as opposition members pointed fingers at the ruling Congress, alleging their involvement in multiple scandals.

In a heated exchange, Shivakumar fired back at BJP MLA and former Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan, labelling him a “habitual scammer.” “The master of corruption and scam is CN Ashwath Narayan,” Shivakumar asserted, adding, “You have no moral right to accuse others.”

Responding to Shivakumar’s remarks, BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar accused the Congress government of being “the father of all scams and corruption,” alleging misappropriation of funds meant for Dalit communities.

During the discussion, BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra said it was not acceptable that the Finance department had no information about the ₹187 crore scam. He said the Congress government had come to power saying it would strive for the exploited downtrodden communities but misappropriated funds meant to empower them. “It is not an acceptable statement that the finance department had no information (about the misappropriation),” he said.

Vijayendra claimed that the funds of various other corporations meant for uplifting economically weak populations remained either unutilised or under-utilised. Ruling Congress MLAs, including ministers, strongly objected to his statement.

Home minister G Parameshwara said when a commission or any investigation agency has been probing the case, the adjournment motion should not have been taken up in the assembly. “We cannot specifically say that so-and-so minister and officers are involved when three agencies are investigating it – CBI, ED and now our SIT,” Parameshwara said.