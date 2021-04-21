Home / India News / Ruckus outside Bareilly court over ‘love jihad’
Ruckus outside Bareilly court over ‘love jihad’

The activists of the group called it an incident of “love jihad”, a reference to the allegations that Hindu women are being duped into marriages with Muslim men for sake of conversion.
PTI | , Barielly
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Representational: The activists of the right-wing group claimed that they had gathered there to oppose a court marriage on the basis of “forged papers”, showing the girl as a Muslim.(PTI file photo)

Members of the Bajrang Dal on Tuesday allegedly created a ruckus outside a court, when a minor girl turned up there purportedly for a court marriage with a man from another community.

The activists of the right-wing group claimed that they had gathered there to oppose a court marriage on the basis of “forged papers”, showing the girl as a Muslim.

They called it an incident of “love jihad”, a reference to the allegations that Hindu women are being duped into marriages with Muslim men for sake of conversion.

The man fled from there as police detained his parents and the girl.

Police said they have called the girl’s brother who lives in Delhi’s Badarpur.

The girl had left her brother’s place a few days ago, after which the family lodged a complaint that she was “missing”.

“The missing report of the girl has been registered in Delhi. She will be handed over to the Delhi Police when they arrive here. More facts about the girl are being gathered,” said Chhavi Singh, Inspector at the local women police station.

According to the girl’s brother, she is around 15-year-old, police said.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal activists claimed that the girl was introduced to the 24-year-old man, a resident of Bareilly’s Fatehganj area, almost a year ago. Today, the man, along with his parents, was trying for a court marriage using forged papers, they alleged, adding that they got information about it on Monday night.

IND USA
