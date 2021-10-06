Ruling and opposition parties should work together for development: Naidu

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called on ruling and opposition parties to work together for development while emphasising they should not treat each other as enemies.

Speaking at an event in Agartala, Naidu appealed to political parties to respect each other. He spoke about development in the Northeast and added the Centre was focusing on it and funds have been doubled for the purpose. Naidu said he has seen major progress this time compared to over a decade back.

“Without the development of the north-eastern region, development of India is incomplete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the initiator of the development and Tripura is catching it up,” he said. “The government of India has focused on the development of infrastructures in the Northeast and accordingly, Tripura got its share. The state has also developed in the social and economic sectors.”

Naidu said the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura is expected to be upgraded to an international airport and initiatives are taken to revive Kailasahar airport and find out new avenues for helicopter service in Unakoti district.