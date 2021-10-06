Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ruling and opposition parties should work together for development: Naidu
india news

Ruling and opposition parties should work together for development: Naidu

Published on Oct 06, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Vice president Venkaiah Naidu said that without the development of the north-eastern region, development of India is incomplete. (PT PhotoI)
By Priyanka Deb Barman

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called on ruling and opposition parties to work together for development while emphasising they should not treat each other as enemies.

Speaking at an event in Agartala, Naidu appealed to political parties to respect each other. He spoke about development in the Northeast and added the Centre was focusing on it and funds have been doubled for the purpose. Naidu said he has seen major progress this time compared to over a decade back.

“Without the development of the north-eastern region, development of India is incomplete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the initiator of the development and Tripura is catching it up,” he said. “The government of India has focused on the development of infrastructures in the Northeast and accordingly, Tripura got its share. The state has also developed in the social and economic sectors.”

Also Read: Punjab CM Channi says Kejriwal should get some ‘nice clothes’. Delhi CM replies

Naidu said the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura is expected to be upgraded to an international airport and initiatives are taken to revive Kailasahar airport and find out new avenues for helicopter service in Unakoti district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP govt allows all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri amid row

Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India begins, says IMD

Punjab CM Channi says Kejriwal should get some ‘nice clothes’. Delhi CM replies

Detained Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda allowed to take stroll in Sitapur
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP