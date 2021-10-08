Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Passengers miss flights due to overcrowding at Mumbai airport's terminal 2
india news

Passengers miss flights due to overcrowding at Mumbai airport's terminal 2

Many passengers missed their flights due to overcrowding at terminal 2 (T2) of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday
An airport official said it has become difficult to manage the passenger load from 6 am to 11 am daily. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 12:58 PM IST
By Neha LM Tripathi

Many passengers missed their flights due to overcrowding at terminal 2 (T2) of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday. There has been an increased footfall at the terminal as the Covid cases have begun decreasing. The airport management said the number of passengers at the airport increased by over 269% in August compared to May.

An airport official said it has become difficult to manage the passenger load from 6 am to 11 am daily. “This only gets worse over weekends and today’s situation is just one of the examples,” said the official.

Spandan Sharma, a Mumbai resident who was to depart for Hyderabad at 7.20 am said, “I checked in at 6 am for my departure but missed my flight as I took over 50 minutes to clear the security. The airline refused to take me on board as I reached the gate 10 minutes before the departure.” Sharma, who had a connecting flight, said he had to undergo the same process again to take another flight for urgent work.

“I was not alone. Another group of people also missed the same flight. There were passengers for other flights too, who missed them due to poor management and then lack of coordination between the airlines and the airport.”

HT has reached out to an airport spokesperson for a comment. The copy will be updated accordingly.

