Russia FM Sergey Lavrov lands in Delhi amid Ukraine war, may meet PM tomorrow

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov landed in New Delhi on Thursday for an visit and was likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed Lavrov at the airport.

While Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov would meet Modi and Jaishankar on Friday, a media advisory on his visit issued by the MEA did not mentioned the same.

The visit came hours after Jaishankar held talks with his visiting British counterpart Liz Truss wherein Russia's war in Ukraine was discussed at length.

A PTI report said India may press for ensuring timely delivery of various military hardware as well as components of the S-400 missile systems by Russia. Lavrov was in China on a two-day visit before reac

The Russian foreign minister arrived in India after concluding a two-day visit of China.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit. pic.twitter.com/eHHCRgF30y — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 31, 2022

Lavrov's trip was happening amid a flurry of visits by foreign dignitaries to India in the last few days, including the one by US deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh.

Last week, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited India. EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin was came to Delhi this week.

India has so far maintained a neutral position on the weeks-long Russia-Ukraine war and has abstained on voting on all resolutions moved in the United Nations condemning Moscow's aggression in the east European nation. According to report, Delhi was planning to buy crude oil from Russia as well at a discounted price.

The United States and its Western allies have imposed massive sanction on Russia for its military onslaught in Ukraine.

Last week, Jaishankar said in Parliament that India's position on the Ukraine conflict had been "steadfast and consistent" and that it was seeking immediate cessation of violence.

(With inputs from agencies)