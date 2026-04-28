Russia ships India’s fourth S-400 system, to be deployed by May end | Exclusive

On the eve of Operation Sindoor anniversary, the fourth Russian S-400 air defence system is on its way to India and is expected to be received at Indian port by mid-May. The fifth S-400 system, which performed admirably during Operation Sindoor, is expected to be shipped to India in November this year.

Russian S-400 system in the background with PM Modi at Adampur air base post Operation Sindoor

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The Modi government has already given a green signal for acquisition of five more S-400 systems, which have the capability to destroy any aerial target east of Indus in Pakistan with target range touching 400 kilometers.

According to authoritative sources, the pre-dispatch inspection by IAF officials of the in-bound S-400 system was completed by April 18 and the anti-ballistic missile system was shipped last week from Russia. The new system is expected to be deployed in the Rajasthan sector in order to strengthen missile defence against Pakistan. India has already decided to purchase 280 short and long range S-400 missiles to replenish the inventory used during Operation Sindoor as well as build a reserve of stand-off weapons as Operation Sindoor is still not over. It is estimated that India fired 11 long range S-400 missiles against Pakistan, knocking down fighters, airborne early warning systems and transport aircraft of the enemy.

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{{^usCountry}} During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan desperately tried to target two S-400 systems deployed in Punjab and in Gujarat as it became clear to them that no aerial platform was safe east of Indus from the Russian system and its long range radar. Such was the S-400 threat that Pakistan moved all its functioning fighters and aerial platform to Quetta and Peshawar bases to avoid the Indian missiles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan desperately tried to target two S-400 systems deployed in Punjab and in Gujarat as it became clear to them that no aerial platform was safe east of Indus from the Russian system and its long range radar. Such was the S-400 threat that Pakistan moved all its functioning fighters and aerial platform to Quetta and Peshawar bases to avoid the Indian missiles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While it is expected that the fifth system will be deployed in the middle-sector with China, India is also looking to establish maintenance repair overhaul facility for the S-400 by the private sector with the option of transfer of technology also being considered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While it is expected that the fifth system will be deployed in the middle-sector with China, India is also looking to establish maintenance repair overhaul facility for the S-400 by the private sector with the option of transfer of technology also being considered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In order to protect the S-400 systems and improve the anti-drone/loitering ammunition coverage, India is also planning to buy at least 12 Pantsir air defence systems from Russia through govt to govt deal while making another 40 systems under “Make in India” route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In order to protect the S-400 systems and improve the anti-drone/loitering ammunition coverage, India is also planning to buy at least 12 Pantsir air defence systems from Russia through govt to govt deal while making another 40 systems under “Make in India” route. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta ...Read More Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. Read Less

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