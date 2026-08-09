Russia to India by train? Moscow floats rail route to Indian Ocean

Russia is considering an ambitious railway route linking Russia to the Indian Ocean and potentially India, as Moscow explores alternative trade corridors amid risks surrounding key maritime chokepoints, including the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the feasibility of such a rail link should be examined. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the feasibility of such a rail link should be examined, suggesting that a possible route could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching the Indian Ocean.

Khusnullin, according to ANI citing Russian news agency TASS, said, “A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable.”

Also Read: ‘Full compensation, correct behaviour by US’: Iran's new demands to open Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia conflict

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Why Russia is looking at alternative routes

{{^usCountry}} The proposal comes amid escalating maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following armed hostilities involving the US, Israel and Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal comes amid escalating maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following armed hostilities involving the US, Israel and Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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On February 28, joint military strikes were launched against Iran, targeting key urban centres, including Tehran. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated retaliatory missile and drone operations against Israeli positions and US military bases across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

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Tehran subsequently announced a maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz against vessels affiliated with the US, Israel and allied nations involved in the operations against Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy route, accounting for approximately 25 per cent of global oil trade and nearly 20 per cent of worldwide liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

Against this backdrop, Russia's proposed rail corridor could offer an alternative overland route for freight to reach the Indian Ocean and, potentially, India. Khusnullin said any route that provides connectivity to India would be considered viable.

Russia seeks bigger construction investment

In the same interview, Khusnullin also spoke about Russia's domestic construction sector, saying the industry needs sustained, long-term financial backing.

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He said the country's construction industry currently has the capacity to absorb an additional one trillion rubles annually.

"The construction industry is already capable of handling an additional one trillion rubles annually. However, if such a volume is secured for the next five years, it would be possible to expand capacity and build even more," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)