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Vessel with 4 Indians struck at Ukraine's Odesa port, second such attack in a week

As per an official statement from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, two crew members have been confirmed safe, while information about the other two is still awaited.

Updated on: Jul 26, 2026, 13:00:46 IST
By HT News Desk
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A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa on Sunday. As per an official statement from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, two crew members have been confirmed safe, while information about the other two is still awaited.

As per the statement from the embassy, the incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, (REUTERS/Representational)
As per the statement from the embassy, the incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, (REUTERS/Representational)

As per the statement from the embassy, the incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

The Indian mission, in a statement, said it is closely monitoring the situation.

This incident also comes days after four Indian seafarers were killed in a Russian strike at Odesa port. Following this attack, India also summoned the senior-most Russian diplomat and lodged a strong protest.

India issues advisory

The confirmation of this attack also comes after India issued an advisory for nationals taking up work on vessels in the Black Sea.

"Seafarers choosing to work in the region should exercise utmost caution and take other precautions, including obtaining comprehensive information from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel's route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures, the advisory added.

Indian seafarers needing consular assistance can contact Indian embassies or Consulates in the region. The emergency contact numbers are –

Embassy of India, Russia: +7 9652773414

Embassy of India, Ukraine: +38 0933559958.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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