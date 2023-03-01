Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India to attend G20 meet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in the national capital on Tuesday night to attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers. Sergey Lavrov will attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.(HT)

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday amid Russia's escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during which both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of bilateral ties.

Those attending the G20 foreign ministers meeting include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Germany's Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan, Australia's Penny Wong, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero are also among those attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.