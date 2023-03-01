Home / India News / Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India to attend G20 meet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India to attend G20 meet

PTI |
Mar 01, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday amid Russia's escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in the national capital on Tuesday night to attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

Sergey Lavrov will attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.(HT)
Sergey Lavrov will attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.(HT)

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday amid Russia's escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

Also read: Delhi, Gurugram gear up to play host to G20 delegates

Lavrov is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during which both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of bilateral ties.

Those attending the G20 foreign ministers meeting include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Germany's Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan, Australia's Penny Wong, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero are also among those attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
g20 summit foreign minister sergey lavrov russia + 2 more
g20 summit foreign minister sergey lavrov russia + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out