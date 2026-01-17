Russian man accused of killing two women in Goa confesses to multiple murders: Police

Panaji: The 37-year-old Russian man, who was accused of killing two women compatriots, has confessed to multiple murders across various locations, including Goa, police said on Saturday, adding that the bodies of two women have been recovered, so far. Aleksei Leonov was arrested early on Friday. (Representative photo/ X)

Aleksei Leonov was arrested early on Friday, hours after the body of his suspected live-in partner, Elena Kasthanova (37), was found with her throat slit in north Goa’s Arambol. During interrogation, he led the police to the body of one Elena Vaneeva (37) in Morjim village. Police believe that she was killed on the night of January 14.

On Saturday, Leonov led the police to Korgao village where he claimed to have killed a 40-year-old woman from Assam by drugging her. Police are currently verifying if this corresponds with a suspected overdose case reported on January 14 at the Pernem Community Health Centre and whether Leonov has indeed killed the woman.

“During interrogation, he said that the two women who were found dead were not the only ones he had killed. We are verifying his claims and will act based on the evidence we find,” a Goa police officer aware of the matter said.

The official added: “The accused is changing his statements and we are yet to conclusively establish a motive. He is also believed to be under the influence of psychotropic substances so his statements need to be verified.”

Later in the day, judicial magistrate first class at Pernem remanded Leonov in 14-day police custody for the murder of the two Russian women.

“Both Russian women were found with their throats slit, with Kasthanova’s body being noticed by the landlord of the room she had rented at 9.15pm on Thursday. Neighbours had heard her screams and rushed to her aid, while Leonov fled the scene by jumping from the first floor of the building. He was arrested at 4am on Friday,” said an officer.

Leonov has been residing in the Arambol area on a long-term visa since 2023. Preliminary motives suggest jealousy in the case of Kasthanova and a financial dispute regarding Vaneeva, said an officer.

Police have registered separate cases against Leonov.