Russian tourist who died by suicide in Goa faced harassment: Consulate

The 24-year old Russian woman, who was found hanging in her rented apartment in north Goa on Thursday, was blackmailed for sexual favours in 2019 by culprits based in Chennai, a representative for the Russian consulate said on Saturday.

The woman was found hanging in her room where she lived with her friend in Siolim village in north Goa on August 19. While a probe is underway, Goa Police said that “prima facie”, it appeared to be a case of “death by hanging”.

“We received information that she was blackmailed in 2019 for sexual favours and Chennai Police had registered an FIR in this regard. But this is preliminary information and we hope that the Goa Police will investigate the matter thoroughly and rule out any possible suspicion in her death,” counsel for the Russian Consulate Adv Vikram Varma .

The FIR in Chennai was registered in 2019 after the woman accused a photographer of harassing her for sexual favours.

In a separate incident, the body of another Russia woman - Ekaterina Titova - was recovered from her apartment in the village on the same day.

“In both cases, we are following legal procedures... we have informed the embassy to appoint a representative and begun inquest proceedings. Once the representative is assigned, further medico legal formalities such as post mortem examination will be conducted,” North Goa superintendent of police Shobit Saksena said.

“We are not suspecting any foul play as of now,” he added.

