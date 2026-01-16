RWA can’t intervene in developer insolvency cases: Supreme Court

A society or resident welfare association (RWA) has no legal right to intervene at the stage where a financial creditor seeks to trigger insolvency proceedings against a real estate developer for defaulting on its loan obligations, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday. New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan court held that since such bodies are neither lenders themselves nor statutorily recognised representatives of homebuyers under the insolvency law, they are not entitled to be heard when a creditor moves to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process.

The court clarified that proceedings under Section 7 of IBC — at the stage of admission of a corporate debtor into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), are essentially bipartite, involving only the financial creditor and the corporate debtor. As a result, third parties such as societies or RWAs are not entitled to be heard, either before the adjudicating authority or at the appellate stage.

The bench held that although individual homebuyers are deemed financial creditors under the IBC, that status does not extend to societies or associations unless they themselves are creditors or are statutorily recognised as authorised representatives. “A society is a distinct juristic entity separate from its members. Unless it has itself advanced funds or is owed a financial debt, it cannot claim financial creditor status,” it noted.

The court warned that allowing RWAs to intervene at the pre-admission stage would impermissibly expand the statutory framework, create an extra-legal layer of representation, and potentially allow errant developers to delay insolvency proceedings under the guise of collective interests.

Proceedings under Section 7, the court said, remain in personam until admission of CIRP. Collective representation of homebuyers arises only post-admission, through the authorised representative mechanism under the IBC and the CIRP Regulations.

While the ruling curtails the ability of RWAs to intervene directly in Section 7 proceedings, the Supreme Court stressed that homebuyers’ interests remain protected under the IBC framework.

The bench noted that individual allottees are recognised financial creditors and can file claims in CIRP, and that homebuyers can participate in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) through authorised representatives. Additionally, possession already handed over is protected under the CIRP Regulations.

To strengthen safeguards, the court also issued prospective directions mandating greater transparency and accountability in real estate insolvencies. These include compulsory disclosure of complete details of all allottees in the information memorandum, written reasons by the CoC where possession cannot be handed over, and a reasoned justification for any recommendation of liquidation.

The ruling underlines the limited role of RWAs at the outset of insolvency proceedings, while reinforcing the primacy of statutory processes over equitable or associative claims.

The ruling came in appeals arising from insolvency proceedings against a real estate developer, which had availed loans worth ₹70 crore from ECL Finance Ltd for developing a residential-cum-commercial project titled Takshashila Elegna in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. After repeated defaults and failure of a restructuring-cum-one-time settlement, the debt was assigned to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (EARCL), which subsequently invoked Section 7 of the IBC.

While the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) refused to admit the insolvency petition by citing project viability and potential prejudice to homebuyers, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reversed that decision and ordered initiation of CIRP. During the appellate proceedings, a homebuyers’ society sought to intervene, arguing that the outcome would directly affect the rights of its members. The NCLAT rejected the intervention plea, prompting the society and the developer to separately approach the Supreme Court.

Upholding the NCLAT’s decision on the CIRP admission, the bench emphasised that admission of a Section 7 petition is governed solely by the existence of a financial debt and the occurrence of default.

It also dismissed the appeal of Elegna Co-operative Housing and Commercial Society Ltd, clarifying that aggrieved stakeholders may pursue remedies strictly in accordance with the IBC once insolvency proceedings commence.