S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss situation in Myanmar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed the situation in Myanmar following the military coup and reviewed developments across the Indo-Pacific region.

These issues came up in the second phone conversation between Jaishankar and Blinken in a little more than a week. The new secretary of state made his introductory call to Jaishankar on January 29, when Blinken described India as a “preeminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific” and discussed working together in the region, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

“Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and the Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch,” Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday night.

There was no official word from either side on the conversation.

A readout from the White House after a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on Monday had said the two leaders had “resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld” in Myanmar.

Shortly after Myanmar’s military ejected the elected government and assumed power for a year on February 1, Biden had said the US would review its sanction laws and take “appropriate action” against the country. He described the coup and the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi as “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law”.

India has adopted a more nuanced position in view of its relations with both the military and civilian leadership of Myanmar and called for the democratic process to be upheld.

During their earlier phone conversation, Jaishankar and Blinken had pledged to expand the India-US strategic partnership and to work for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. They had also discussed efforts by both sides to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has also spoken to defence minister Rajnath Singh and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has talked to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, with the two sides committing themselves to enhanced cooperation on defence and security issues and in the Indo-Pacific.