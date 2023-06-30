Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Not a zero-sum game’: Jaishankar on India's ties with Russia, United States

‘Not a zero-sum game’: Jaishankar on India's ties with Russia, United States

ByHT News Desk
Jun 30, 2023 07:42 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said India is credible today as the voice of the global south.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said it is not in India's interest to be tied down in exclusive relationships.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(ANI)

“It's not in our interest to be tied down to exclusive relationships...because we have a tradition of strong ties with Russia, that should not become a burden or an obstacle to an equally strong relationship with the United States...I do not see our relationships as a kind of zero-sum game”, the minister said at an event in Kolkata.“We are credible today as the voice of the global south. We are also perceived as a very strong democratic power. So our technology relevance is very important for the developed world”, Jaishankar was quoted by ANI as saying.Jaishankar's remarks comes days after he hailed India-Russia ties, calling it steady despite turbulences. “We have made our own evaluation over the years regarding the importance of this. It is a mistake to dumb down ties with Russia to just defence dependence. We have an upswing in the economic part of our relations with Russia”, the minister said on Tuesday.

India is now Europe's largest supplier of refined fuels while simultaneously buying record amounts of Russian crude oil. Europe's reliance on Indian crude oil products has grown since the ban on Russian oil.Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone on a three-day State visit to the United States, wherein he held bilateral talks with US president Joe Biden. The area of technology cooperation was a major takeaway from the prime minister's visit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
subrahmanyam jaishankar russia united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP