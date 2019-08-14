S Jaishankar launches website to monitor MEA’s performance

india

Aug 14, 2019

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday launched a new website that will track his ministry’s performance in areas ranging from services for citizens to facilitating trade and investment.

The MEA Performance SmartBoard is a tool for monitoring the ministry’s performance and ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance, officials said. It will track 20 key indicators in citizen services, trade and commerce, international engagement, diaspora engagement and development partnerships.

Speaking at the launch, Jaishankar said the website was part of the government’s efforts aimed at bringing transparency and accountability across all systems of governance.

“Taking the vision of the prime minister forward, this ministry’s dashboard aims to put performance indicators of MEA at the disposal of the people in a smart and uncluttered manner,” he said.

Users can access data on passports issued in their states since 2014 or view data on trade and commerce across all 191 missions and posts around the globe.

Information on projects undertaken by India in various countries and development aid to countries is also readily visible, he added.

Aug 14, 2019