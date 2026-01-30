S Jaishankar meets US ambassador to India Sergio Gor ahead of Washington visit

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met US ambassador Sergio Gor, a close aide of President Donald Trump, on Thursday ahead of a planned visit to Washington next month to attend the US-led inaugural ministerial meeting on critical mineral supply chains. External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets US ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday. (@DrSJaishankar X)

Jaishankar’s visit to the US during February 4-5, which is yet to be formally announced by both sides, is being perceived as an opportunity to address strains in bilateral relations over the trade and tariff policies of the Trump administration, especially as he is expected to have a bilateral meeting with secretary of state Marco Rubio, people familiar with the matter said.

“Pleased to meet @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership,” Jaishankar said on social media. “Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India-US relations.”

Gor said in a social media post that he and Jaishankar had a “highly substantive discussion that covered everything from defence, trade, critical minerals, and working towards our common interests”.

There was no official readout on the meeting from both sides. Gor, who assumed office earlier this month against the backdrop of unprecedented strains in bilateral relations over the 50% tariffs imposed on Indian exports by Trump, has emphasised India’s importance as a partner for the US and said the two sides remain actively engaged for concluding a trade deal.

The upcoming ministerial meeting in Washington will focus on strengthening supply chains for rare earths. India is also expected to join Pax Silica, the flagship US initiative to build a secure global supply chain for semiconductors and AI technology.

India and the US held several rounds of negotiations last year to finalise the proposed bilateral trade deal, but the talks hit a roadblock after Trump slapped a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, and followed it up with a 25% punitive levy over Russian oil purchases.