S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss ‘destabilizing actions’ in the region

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 03:04 IST

India and United States on Thursday discussed recent ‘destabilizing actions’ in the region in a call between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Michael R Pompeo, the State Department said in a statement.

The phrase ‘destabilizing actions’ was a clear reference to Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh and it was part of an ongoing discussions on the border conflagration between two sides and on which the US has been extremely supportive of India. “We remain united to advance peace in Afghanistan, and to a secure and sovereign Indo-Pacific in which all countries can prosper,” Pompeo followed up in a tweet.

Pompeo has hinted at American role in the Indian ban on Chinese apps in retaliation for the Galwan clashes.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the Afghan peace process in Afghanistan, a State Department spokesperson Cale Brown stated.

“ Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar reiterated the strength of the United States-India relationship to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe,” the spokesperson added.

The two leaders agreed stay in touch in “continue close cooperation” on an entire range of regional and international issues and “look forward to Quadrilateral consultations” with Australia and Japan and the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year.