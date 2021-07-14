Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jaishankar discusses 'outstanding issues along LAC' with Wang on sidelines of SCO meet
india news

Jaishankar discusses 'outstanding issues along LAC' with Wang on sidelines of SCO meet

Foreign minister S Jaishankar highlighted it to his Chinese counterpart that unilateral change of status quo along the LAC is not acceptable.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 08:10 PM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar holds bilateral meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, in Tajikistan on Wednesday. (ANI)

Foreign minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Wednesday to discuss 'outstanding issues' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two neighbouring countries.

Jaishankar outlined that any unilateral change of status quo on the LAC was not acceptable and that normal bilateral ties would depend on restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter, Jaishankar said his discussions with Wang during the hour-long meeting “focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector."

The ministry of external affairs said Jaishankar and Wang also had exchanges on issues related to the overall India-China relations.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said that he and his Chinese countepart agreed on “convening an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders”.

Jaishankar reportedly told Wang that disengagement in Pangong Tso area in Ladakh earlier this year had created conditions for resolving remaining issues.

Jaishankar and Wang are in Dushanbe to attend meetings of the SCO foreign ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.

This was Jaishankar and Wang's first face-to-face bilateral meeting since September last, when the two ministers held talks on the sideliens of another SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Moscow.

