S Jaishankar to leave for 3-nation tour today

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will on Sunday embark on a three-nation tour, which will see him visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia, respectively, from October 10-13. Jaishankar's visit will provide India an opportunity to review the progress in its bilateral ties with the three countries, as well as share views on developments in the region, the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) noted in a statement.

Detailing the itinerary of the minister's visit, the MEA informed that Jaishankar will reach Kyrgyzstan on Sunday itself, adding that this will be his first visit to the country as India's external affairs minister. He will meet his Kyrgyz counterpart Rusian Kazakbev, and also call upon the nation's president, Sadyr Japarov. Some MoUs are also likely to be signed between the two countries.

On October 11, Jaishankar will leave for Kazakhstan. There, he will attend the 6th ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), of which Kazakhstan is the current chair. He is also expected to meet deputy prime minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, who is also the Kazakh foreign minister.

On the last leg of his tour, Jaishankar will depart for Armenia on October 12. This, the MEA said, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian foreign minister to an independent Armenia. The minister will meet his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, and will also interact with its prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

