Tue, Dec 30, 2025
S Jaishankar to represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia on Dec 31

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 05:55 pm IST

Khaleda, 80, died early on Tuesday at a hospital in Dhaka where she was being treated for infection in her heart and lungs.

External affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, will represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, to be held in Dhaka on Wednesday, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Khaleda Zia served as prime minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and returned to office for a second term from 2001 to 2006.(REUTERS)
Khaleda Zia served as prime minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and returned to office for a second term from 2001 to 2006.(REUTERS)

“The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

Khaleda, 80, died early on Tuesday at a hospital in Dhaka where she was being treated for infection in her heart and lungs. Her death occurred weeks before the general election scheduled for February 12, in which her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is expected to emerge as the single largest party.

