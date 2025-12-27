S Ramadoss warns son against using party name; Anbumani expels GK Mani

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Friday issued a legal notice to his son Anbumani Ramadoss warning him from using PMK’s name, flag, and symbol. With months to go for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, he also urged political parties, and individuals not to agree to any political arrangements or alliances with Anbumani. Anbumani had “no legal authority” to act on behalf of the PMK and he cannot claim to be the party president or represent the party in any capacity, the notice published in newspapers said. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Anbumani on Friday expelled GK Mani, an MLA and senior party leader who is a lieutenant to his father S Ramadoss, escalating the family feud in the PMK, an ally of the NDA. Since 1998, Mani has held a position as party president for 25 years. “Since Mani did not respond nor explain why he indulged in anti-party activities to a letter sent on December 18 and the deadline for him to send his clarification expired yesterday the disciplinary committee is removing him from the primary membership of the party, ” said a statement from the PMK. Accepting the recommendation, Anbumani announced Mani’s expulsion too.

Amid the internal fight, the Election Commission of India in November rejected senior Ramadoss’ claims of being the current president of the party and stated that Anbumani is the president of PMK until August 1, 2026, as per their records.

Over the decades, PMK has swung between the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK.

When the AIADMK left the BJP in 2023 before patching up this April, those in the NDA including PMK stayed with the BJP with only the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) taking the AIADMK’s side.

During the flare up with his son, Ramadoss earlier in May said he wanted to align with the AIADMK but Anbumani insisted that they remain with the BJP.

The family feud in the PMK first became public in December 2024 when Ramadoss appointed his grandson P Mukundan as the PMK youth wing president during a party meeting. Anbumani objected to it publicly, wondering how someone who had joined only four months ago could be given that position and threw a microphone on the stage.

In April, senior Ramadoss removed his son Anbumani from his position as PMK’s president and took over the party. The feud escalated in August when he accused Anbumani of planting a bugging device under his chair. Anbumani was expelled by the Ramadoss-led party in September this year.

Ramadoss had said that his decision was final since he founded the PMK and that no one can veto it. Anbumani can launch a party on his own if he wants to be independent. Anbumani has remained silent against the allegations from his father.