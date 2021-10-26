Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
S Selvaganapathy, Sushmita Dev take oath as Rajya Sabha members

S Selvaganabathy and Sushmita Dev were elected unopposed to the upper House from Puducherry and West Bengal, respectively, in September
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with newly elected Rajya Sabha members Sushmita Dev and S Selvaganapathy along with others at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:01 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

S Selvaganabathy and Sushmita Dev took oath of office in the presence of Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday. They were elected unopposed to the upper House from Puducherry and West Bengal, respectively, in September.

While Selvaganabathy took oath in Tamil, Dev did so in Bangla. Dev, who quit the Congress party in August, was nominated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Selvaganabathy is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nominee to the upper House.

M Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the growing trend of newly elected members taking oath in their respective languages and giving prominence to regional languages during House proceedings.

Pralhad Joshi, parliamentary affairs minister, was present at the swearing-in ceremony, among several other ministers.

