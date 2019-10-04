‘Sab changa si?’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets dig at Centre’s development plank for J&K

india

The Centre has “no moral authority” to talk about the development of Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter tweeted on her behalf on Friday. “Economy on the brink of a recession. Sab changa si? (Everything all right?) A government that plunged the country into an economic crisis has no moral authority to invoke the deeply flawed development argument for J&K,” Mehbooba Mufti’s handle said, criticising the Centre for pushing the country to an economic crisis.

Mehbooba Mufti posted her tweet a day after Union home minister Amit Shah said Jammu and Kashmir will lead the country in terms of development over the next decade.

The Union minister also said the Centre’s move in August to scrap Article 370, which gave a measure of autonomy to J&K and prevented non-residents from buying property there, will help eliminate terrorism and the ideologies that have spawned it.

Amit Shah, while flagging the second Vande Bharat Express, said the train was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big gift for the region and that will bring development to the region and boost religious tourism.

The Twitter account of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, who has been in detention since August 5, is being handled by her daughter Iltija since September 20.

Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and many political leaders and separatists have been in detention since August 5 when the Centre announced its move to scrap Article 370 in the state and divided it into two Union territories.

