Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday said elaborate arrangements have been made for the upcoming Makaravilakku in Sabarimala, and the entry of pilgrims to the hill shrine will be restricted to 35,000 pilgrims on January 14, the festival day. Sabarimala all set for Makaravilakku, says Minister

Of the total, 30,000 pilgrims will be allowed entry through the virtual queue system, he told a press conference here.

On the previous day, up to 40,000 devotees, including 35,000 through virtual queue booking, would be permitted, he explained.

On days prior to that, virtual queue entry will be allowed for 70,000 pilgrims per day, similar to normal days.

Entry through spot booking will be limited to 5,000 pilgrims daily, Vasavan told reporters after a review meeting, along with Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar.

From January 10, booking of rooms at the Sannidhanam will be made fully online, the TDB president said.

Rooms will be allotted only to the devotees who have booked using valid photo identity cards of their own and their accompanying persons, he said, adding that the move is aimed at preventing the malpractice of reselling of bookings at high prices after advance booking.

To prevent transfer or misuse of passes for viewing the Makaravilakku from the temple premises, photo-embedded passes will be issued this year.

Devotees, who arrive early for Makaravilakku and stay in temporary shelters around the Sabarimala premises, have been advised not to cook food on their own due to fire safety concerns, the minister said.

Food for them will be arranged by the Devaswom Board, he added.

Along the route of the Thiruvabharanam procession ahead of Makaravilakku, trees and branches will be cleared with the assistance of the Forest Department to ensure smooth passage.

Preparations are under way at Erumeli to conduct the Chandanakkudam procession on January 10 and the Pettathullal ritual the following day, Vasavan added.

Makaravilakku festival marks the culmination of the over two-and-half months-long annual pilgrimage season in Sabarimala.

