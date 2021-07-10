Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sabarimala temple to open for devotees from July 17-21, but conditions apply
india news

Sabarimala temple to open for devotees from July 17-21, but conditions apply

As the temple will be opening for the devotees amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are required to strictly adhere to Covid safety protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The temple of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala was opened on April 10 with restrictions for an eight-day Vishnu festival. (ANI Photo)

The Sabarimala temple will open for devotees for its monthly puja from July 17 to 21, the temple authorities informed on Saturday. As the temple will be opening for the devotees amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are required to strictly adhere to Covid safety protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.

Rules for visiting the temple include:

Devotees who are completely vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are allowed to visit the temple. Devotees should have a complete Covid vaccination certificate.

People with negative RT PCR reports, issued within 48 hours, will be allowed to visit.

A maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed through the online booking system.

The Covid-19 situation in Kerala has not moved much as the state is still reporting around 15,000 daily cases. As many as 14,087 people were found to be infected with the virus in Kerala on Saturday, while 109 succumbed to the disease, according to the state government data, PTI reported.

Also read: Kerala on alert after 14 Zika cases, Centre sends experts

The new additions pushed the state's infection tally to more than 3 million (3,053,116) and the death toll to 14,489. More than 11,000 were cured of the viral infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2.9 million (2,922,921), the state data in a PTI report showed.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases (1883), followed by Thrissur (1705), Kozhikode (1540), Ernakulam (1465), Kollam (1347), Palakkad (1207) and Thiruvananthapuram (949), as per the report.

Of the total new cases reported in the past one day, 53 are health workers, 98 came from outside the state and 13,240 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 696 cases, the release said, PTI reported.

The temple was closed to devotees in view of rising coronavirus cases in the country. The temple of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala was opened on April 10 with restrictions for an eight-day Vishnu festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala sabarimala temple
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP