Sabarimala temple to open for devotees from July 17-21, but conditions apply

The Sabarimala temple will open for devotees for its monthly puja from July 17 to 21, the temple authorities informed on Saturday. As the temple will be opening for the devotees amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are required to strictly adhere to Covid safety protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.

Rules for visiting the temple include:

Devotees who are completely vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are allowed to visit the temple. Devotees should have a complete Covid vaccination certificate.

People with negative RT PCR reports, issued within 48 hours, will be allowed to visit.

A maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed through the online booking system.

The Covid-19 situation in Kerala has not moved much as the state is still reporting around 15,000 daily cases. As many as 14,087 people were found to be infected with the virus in Kerala on Saturday, while 109 succumbed to the disease, according to the state government data, PTI reported.

The new additions pushed the state's infection tally to more than 3 million (3,053,116) and the death toll to 14,489. More than 11,000 were cured of the viral infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2.9 million (2,922,921), the state data in a PTI report showed.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases (1883), followed by Thrissur (1705), Kozhikode (1540), Ernakulam (1465), Kollam (1347), Palakkad (1207) and Thiruvananthapuram (949), as per the report.

Of the total new cases reported in the past one day, 53 are health workers, 98 came from outside the state and 13,240 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 696 cases, the release said, PTI reported.

The temple was closed to devotees in view of rising coronavirus cases in the country. The temple of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala was opened on April 10 with restrictions for an eight-day Vishnu festival.