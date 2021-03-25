Home / India News / Sachin Vaze to be in NIA custody till April 3
india news

Sachin Vaze to be in NIA custody till April 3

Suspended Mumbai police offer Sachin Vaze, arrested in coonection with the Antilia security scare case, will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 3, the special NIA court ruled on Thursday. Vaze was arrested by the probe agency after his connection to Thane-based business Mansukh Hiran and his sudden death came to the surface.
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Sachin Vaze. (File photo)

Suspended Mumbai police offer Sachin Vaze, arrested in coonection with the Antilia security scare case, will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 3, the special NIA court ruled on Thursday.

Vaze was arrested by the probe agency after his connection to Thane-based business Mansukh Hiran and his sudden death came to the surface. The explosive-laden SUV which was found in front of Ambani house Antilia on February 25 belonged to Hiran, but was stolen a week before the incident. After he was found dead on March 5, Hiran's wife claimed that the car was with Vaze in November last year. She also claimed that Vaze was pressurising Hiran to get arrested in the case.

On Thursday, as Vaze was produced before the court, he said he had been made a scapegoat in the entire episode. "I have been made a scapegoat in this entire incident and have nothing to do with the crime," he said.

"I was Investigating officer for one and half day and I did what required to investigate in the case and not only me, all crime branch officers and Mumbai police did," said Vaze before the court.

