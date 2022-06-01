Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Saddened by the untimely demise': Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to KK's fans,
india news

'Saddened by the untimely demise': Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to KK's fans,

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. His autopsy will be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for the death.
File photo of Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK died on Tuesday.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 08:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family, and fans of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, who passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world," Gandhi tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Bollywood singer was performing at a concert by Gurudas College at south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, after which he fell ill. From his hotel, he was then rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the doctors declared the singer dead. He was 54 years old.

RELATED STORIES

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. His autopsy will be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. He recorded songs in many regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

His most notable work includes 'Yaaron dosti', 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' (Kites), 'Aankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Haseeno) and 'Tu He Meri Shab Hai' (Gangster).

The untimely passing of KK has been mourned by people from all walks of life such as fans, his co-workers in the industry and senior politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP