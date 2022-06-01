'Saddened by the untimely demise': Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to KK's fans,

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family, and fans of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, who passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world," Gandhi tweeted.

Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

On Tuesday, the Bollywood singer was performing at a concert by Gurudas College at south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, after which he fell ill. From his hotel, he was then rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the doctors declared the singer dead. He was 54 years old.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. His autopsy will be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. He recorded songs in many regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

His most notable work includes 'Yaaron dosti', 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' (Kites), 'Aankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Haseeno) and 'Tu He Meri Shab Hai' (Gangster).

The untimely passing of KK has been mourned by people from all walks of life such as fans, his co-workers in the industry and senior politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

