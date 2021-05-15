'Saddening': VK Paul on claims that Covishield dose gap widened owing to crunch

Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul on Saturday said the decision to extend the gap between the two doses of Covishield to 12 to 16 weeks was an independent decision taken by the scientific body, without any pressure. "I am pleading to all of you with folded hands to put these controversies to rest," Dr Paul said. Countering allegations that the gap between the two doses has been extended to 12 to 16 weeks owing to the scarcity of vaccines in India, Dr Paul said the narrative is saddening.

"When the UK extended the gap between the two doses of Covishield to three months, our scientific body deliberated and did not recommend it. Because there were risks of breakthrough infection. The risk of infection could be higher if the gap between doses is widened, it was thought at that time. National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is an independent scientific body. It follows an SOP on how to look into any data," Dr Paul said.

So what changed now that the expert panel favoured extending the gap between the doses? Explaining the change of stance, Dr Paul said, "Now that the UK is administering the doses in a gap of three months, we have real-life evidence that transmission of the infection gets stalled when the gap is widened."

