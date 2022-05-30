Saffron flag may replace tricolour in future: KS Eshwarappa
Former minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said “bhagwa” or saffron flag may become the national flag of the country in the future, courting a fresh controversy.
“The saffron flag may become the national flag in this country today or someday. There is no doubt in it. We don’t have to hoist the tricolour whenever they (Congress) tell us. The tricolour is the national flag according to our constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves,” he said.
“In this country, the saffron flag has not got its respect today or yesterday. It has a history of thousands of years. It is a symbol of sacrifice. The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) keeps it in front of us and prays to it every day in order to instil the same sense of sacrifice in everybody. We have no hesitation in it,” Eshwarappa said.
He said there was no question of being ashamed of it, hitting back at Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah’s sharp attacks on the RSS.
The statements are a reiteration of his earlier comments on the same issue that sparked protests both inside the legislature as well on streets.
“We will hoist the saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort...” Eshwarppa had said on February 9.
The statements add to allegations that the BJP was making a harder push for Hindutva in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly election in which the BJP government is attempting to retain power.
Eshwarappa was forced to step down from the cabinet after a contractor ended his life and blamed the minister for harassing him for 40% commission to release payments for works carried out in Belagavi district in February last year.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics