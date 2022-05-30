Saffron flag may replace tricolour in future: KS Eshwarappa

Former minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said “bhagwa” or saffron flag may become the national flag of the country in the future, courting a fresh controversy.

“The saffron flag may become the national flag in this country today or someday. There is no doubt in it. We don’t have to hoist the tricolour whenever they (Congress) tell us. The tricolour is the national flag according to our constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves,” he said.

“In this country, the saffron flag has not got its respect today or yesterday. It has a history of thousands of years. It is a symbol of sacrifice. The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) keeps it in front of us and prays to it every day in order to instil the same sense of sacrifice in everybody. We have no hesitation in it,” Eshwarappa said.

He said there was no question of being ashamed of it, hitting back at Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah’s sharp attacks on the RSS.

The statements are a reiteration of his earlier comments on the same issue that sparked protests both inside the legislature as well on streets.

“We will hoist the saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort...” Eshwarppa had said on February 9.

The statements add to allegations that the BJP was making a harder push for Hindutva in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly election in which the BJP government is attempting to retain power.

Eshwarappa was forced to step down from the cabinet after a contractor ended his life and blamed the minister for harassing him for 40% commission to release payments for works carried out in Belagavi district in February last year.