Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, one of the co-accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Kumar had approached the Delhi high court against the city court’s July 2024 order rejecting his bail. (Representative file photo)

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula directed Kumar’s release on bail, subject to furnishing bail bonds of ₹50,000 with two sureties, taking into consideration the period of custody and slow pace of trial.

Kumar had approached the Delhi high court against the city court’s July 2024 order rejecting his bail.

In his petition before the high court, argued by advocate RS Malik, Kumar had submitted that he had been in jail for 3.5 years and there was no likelihood for the trial to conclude in near future since the prosecution had only examined 31 out of 222 witnesses.

The plea added that the key witness in the case had failed to identify him, the court had already framed charges against him and examined material witnesses.

Kumar, who won medals at the Beijing and London Olympics, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Dhankad inside Delhi’s Chhatrasal stadium. Kumar was arrested on May 23, 2021.

Delhi Police in their charge sheet said Kumar killed Dhankar last year because his ego was bruised by rumours of his diminishing clout, and he wanted to re-establish his authority among younger athletes. Kumar’s lawyers have denied allegations of the Delhi Police.