Sahara chief Subrata Roy got ‘favours’ in Tihar, then CM Kejriwal didn't act: Ex-jail official's big claim

Former Tihar jail official accused Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of not taking any action over complaints about "illegal things happening" while Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy was imprisoned.

According to a news agency ANI report, Sunil Kumar Gupta, a former Tihar Jail PRO, recounted his tenure and alleged that late Subrata Roy of Sahara was provided special favours by the jail administration when he was an inmate, that Kejriwal didn't take any action when he approached him.

According to Gupta, he had first complained to the then DG (Prisons) about the illegal things, but no action was taken. Gupta said he later went to the then-Delhi chief minister Kejriwal with the complaint that facilities were being provided "in cahoots with" the jail administration.

"Subrata Roy Sahara (late Sahara Group chief) owed thousands of crores of rupees to several people. So, Supreme Court had sentenced him to jail. He was first kept in regular jail. He then said that he has to sell off hotels and with the money that would be generated, he can pay back lenders. He had sought permission from the court for video conferencing with several buyers of his hotels, who belonged to western countries, and that the sale couldn't go through unless this happens. Supreme Court asked the jail administration for a solution," Gupta was quoted by ANI as saying.

Gupta alleged that the Tihar jail administration buckled before the Sahara chief, who passed away in November 2023, and that the facilities were provided to him on the suggestion of jail administration to the court.

"DG Prison felt I was complaining against him. So, he did not take it well...The then DG paid no heed and did not take any action. I was left with no choice. So, I approached (the then) CM Arvind Kejriwal...In the presence of jail minister, I told him (the then CM Kejriwal) everything about the facilities of Subrata Roy Sahara and that these facilities are being provided in cahoots with jail administration," he said, according to ANI.

What happened, according to the ex-jail official, when he went to Arvind Kejriwal?

ANI reported that when Sunil Kumar Gupta went to then-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he was asked to shoot a video of the alleged ‘illegal things’. When he said that it wouldn't be appropriate and the CM should check it for himself, he was told that the concerned officer fell under the central government and the Delhi government might not be able to do anything about him.

"Ultimately nothing concrete was done. He (Subrata Roy Sahara) continued enjoying the facilities,” he added.

Gupta also alleged that when he retired, he was served a 15-page chargesheet regarding irregularities in a 10-year-old course. He told ANI that this was just to harass him and he was exonerated after four-five years..