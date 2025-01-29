Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police lists ‘technical evidence’ against intruder amid reports of fingerprint mismatch

The Mumbai Police said it was confident about their case against Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, the illegal Bangladeshi immigrant who is accused in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt, being produced at a court, in Mumbai. (PTI)

According to the Police, there is ample evidence to prove the involvement of the accused even as the official fingerprint report was yet to come in.

Additional commissioner of police (West Region) Paramjeet Singh Dahiya was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that they have strong technical evidence, including the CCTV camera footage (which has not come out in media reports), the mobile phone location, and the Internet Protocol Details Report (IPDR) to prove the accused’s role and presence in the area in the wee hours of January 16.

“It’s an excellent clue-based detection by the Mumbai Police with the help of the crime branch. I can confidently say that we have got sufficient concrete evidence in the case. We have gathered ample oral, physical, and technical evidence,” Dahiya said on Tuesday.

Dahiya said the police were still awaiting the fingerprint reports from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID).

“No official report on the fingerprint examination has come yet,” he said, amid reports of fingerprint mismatch.

Police officials refused to comment on a negative report from CID’s fingerprint bureau but emphasised there was plenty of other evidence to prove that the man in custody is indeed the prime suspect..

Amid allegations that Islam’s appearance does not match that of the intruder captured in CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan's building Satguru Sharan, the police have reportedly decided to conduct a facial recognition test on Islam to ascertain his role in the crime.

Saif Ali Khan attack case

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence in an attempted robbery early on January 16. Khan was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital with six stab wounds and underwent extensive surgery. A piece of knife was taken out from near his spine.

The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Shariful Islam, was arrested from Thane on January 19. His father, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) functionary, has claimed that his son was innocent and was being framed. Apart from that, rumors have also come in about the suspect’s appearance not matching that of the person seen in the CCTV camera footage from the night of the attack.

Khan was discharged from the hospital after spending five days in treatment and the security of his residence has been beefed up. The actor's security is being overseen by Ronit Roy’s security firm.