Sajid Mir, 26/11 attacks plotter, on ventilator after being ‘poisoned’ in Pakistan jail

As the mystery thickens around the random killings of Lashkar-e-Taiba members, terrorist and LeT commander Sajid Mir was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator after he was reportedly “poisoned” while lodged inside a jail in Pakistan.

Sajid Mir has been lodged in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Pakistan since his sentencing in an anti-terrorism court last year. Mir was suddenly admitted to a hospital a few days ago, The Times of India reported.

Media reports indicated that Mir has been on a ventilator after being poisoned inside prison. This alleged attempt to kill the terrorists comes on the heels of his impending transfer to another prison due to a threat to his life.

However, the TOI report added that the reports of Mir's hospitalisation could be a "ruse" by the Pakistan army and the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (Pakistan ISI) in an attempt to soften the action taken by international agencies against the LeT commander.

Last year, Sajid Mir, who was a key plotter of the deadly 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, was sentenced to jail for eight years on charges of terror financing. A fine of PKR 420,000 was also imposed on him as Pakistan was trying to tighten the noose around wanted terrorists before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review.

Reports also claimed that Mir's poisoning and faking his death in Pakistan could be an attempt by the ISI to stop his extradition to the United States, where the wanted terrorist has a bounty of USD 5 million on his head, announced by the FBI.

Sajid Mir's role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Sajid Mir is believed to be in his mid-40s, and was one of the key conspirators in the deadly 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. It is believed that Mir was providing intel to the terrorists who came to India to launch multiple attacks across Mumbai.

Due to the nature of his crime, the US government and FBI put a bounty of USD 5 million on his head for his role in the 26/11 attacks. A proposal was passed by the US and India in the UN to term Mir as a global terrorist, freezing his assets and imposing a travel ban.

