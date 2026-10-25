IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav named new J&K chief secretary, to take charge from November 1

Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre who is currently chief executive officer of the Delhi Jal Board, will take over as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir from November 1, succeeding Atal Dulloo, according to an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA). Sajjan SIngh Yadav has been special secretary in the department of expenditure since April 1, 2026, and has served at additional secretary and joint secretary levels in the central government (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

“With the approval of the competent authority, Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav is hereby transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, w.e.f. from 01.11.2026 or from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the MHA order issued on Saturday said.

Yadav has held several key roles in the national capital and has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary (industries) and chairperson of DSIIDC, relieving senior officer Santosh D Vaidya of these responsibilities.

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Yadav has authored Scaling Mount UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Young IAS Officers and India’s Vaccine Growth Story: From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri. He holds a doctorate in public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), a master’s in public policy from the University of Minnesota in the US, and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University.

He has been special secretary in the department of expenditure since April 1, 2026, and has served at additional secretary and joint secretary levels in the central government. Besides the finance ministry, he has worked in the ministries of health and family welfare, women and child development, heavy industry, public enterprises, and corporate affairs.

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In earlier assignments, Yadav served as mission director of the National Nutrition Mission (POSHAN Abhiyan), director of the National Rural Health Mission, commissioner of food and supplies in Delhi, chief executive officer of Delhi Jal Board, VAT commissioner, commissioner of excise, entertainment and luxury tax, and commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.