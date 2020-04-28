e-paper
Salaries of Meghalaya ministers, bureaucrats deferred by 50% due Covid-19

There shall be a deferment of 50% in the gross salary for the months of April and May for the Chief Minister and all ministers in the state and All India Service officers like IAS, IPS, IFS and central service officers on deputation to the state government.

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:34 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The gross salaries of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his ministers will be deferred by 50%.
The gross salaries of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his ministers will be deferred by 50%.(PTI)
         

The Meghalaya government on Tuesday ordered deferment of salaries of ministers and bureaucrats by 50% in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The current unprecedented situation due to Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown is likely to slow down the national and state economies,” said an office memorandum issued by Meghalaya chief secretary MS Rao.

“It is therefore necessary to put in place expenditure control and cash management systems so that resources are available for effective management of Covid-19 situation,” it added.

There shall be a deferment of 50% in the gross salary for the months of April and May for the Chief Minister and all ministers in the state.

There will be similar deferment in the salary of All India Service officers like IAS, IPS, IFS and central service officers on deputation to the state government.

Deferment in salary of Group A and Group B officers will be 35% and 25% for Group C officers except for officers and staff of the department of health and family welfare and Group C employees of police, civil defence and home guards.

There will be no deferment in the salaries payable to Group D employees and in the payment of pensions, the memorandum stated.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases of Covid-19, all from Shillong. The first patient who tested positive for the virus, died.

