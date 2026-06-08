Salim Kumar: Rare talent who made audience laugh and cry

Thousands braved heavy, uninterrupted rain to stand in line in front of the Town Hall in Kerala’s North Paravur on Sunday to bid farewell to Salim Kumar, Malayalam cinema’s versatile comedian-actor, who passed away on Saturday night due to long-standing health issues. He was 57. Former President Pratibha Patil confers a National Award upon actor Salim Kumar in 2011. (PTI)

Kumar died at a private hospital in Kochi after being admitted with fever and shortness of breath. A hospital statement said that he was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease and sepsis with multi-organ dysfunction. A recipient of a liver transplant a few years ago, Kumar was given ventilator support but succumbed to illness around 10.43 pm on Saturday.

The actor’s mortal remains were shifted from the hospital to the Town Hall in North Paravur, where they were kept for public homage till 1 pm. Thousands, including actors from the film industry such as Jayaram, Navy Nair and Tini Tom, and politicians including chief minister VD Satheesan, culture minister PC Vishnunadh, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLA Ramesh Pisharody, were in attendance to pay tribute to the gifted actor.

The remains were taken to the actor’s residence, aptly named “Laughing Villa” in the town, where cremation took place with complete state honours around 3 pm. Religious rituals were omitted during the cremation, as per the late actor’s beliefs.

Salim Kumar’s demise leaves behind a giant void in Malayalam cinema that few can fill. His journey into the performing arts began as a mimicry artist in the early 90s at the renowned Cochin Kalabhavan where his exploits led him to the popular comedy show Comicola on Asianet TV.

As was common in those days with mimicry artists getting favourable opportunities in the film industry, Kumar got his chance too and made his debut in the film Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam in 1997. It took a few years, and numerous auditions and parallel stage shows on the mimicry front for Kumar to get more visibility in films.

After getting noted for his role in the film Sathyameva Jayathe in the year 2000, Kumar got introduced to the popular director duo Rafi Mecartin. The latter recognised the actor’s potential, especially in slapstick humour, and cast him as Muthuraman in the film Thenkasipattanam alongside actors Dileep, Suresh Gopi and Lal the same year. It turned out to be a breakthrough for Kumar, who did not have to look back in the next decade.

A string of successful films like Kalyanaraman, CID Moosa, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Meesamadhavan and Ee Parakkum Thalika followed in the early 2000s, the roles in which cemented Kumar’s talents as a master comic and entertainer. His style of dialogue delivery, added with quintessential Kochi slang and an ability to transform into the most bizarre of characters and traits, made Kumar a permanent fixture in comedy films in that decade.

But Kumar, as later years proved, showed that he was an actor capable of much more than humour. In films like Perumazhakkalam, Adaminte Makan Abu, Achanurangatha Veedu, he donned lead roles with serious heft and finesse. The critics and juries did not fail to notice his acting prowess. He bagged the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu. He bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu in 2005, Best Comedian in 2013 for Ayalum Njanum Thammil and Best Story in 2016 for Karutha Joothan.

In all, Kumar starred in over 300 Malayalam films and directed three others. Away from films, Kumar was an avowed Congressman who did not show reluctance in speaking publicly for the party even during its worst times. At political meetings, he underlined the party’s secular and liberal credentials and was known for his humorous take-downs of the rival CPI(M). Kumar shared a deep rapport with CM VD Satheesan, also an MLA from the actor’s constituency of Paravur. The actor was last seen in public in May at an event to congratulate Satheesan after the latter took over as chief minister.

“Salim Kumar was a rare talent who proved that he could adapt to any character, not just comedy. He effortlessly portrayed characters that made us cry as much as they made us happy and laugh. He showed a wealth of talent as well as sincerity in personal relationships. He was Paravur’s son of the soil and reflected the region’s raw form,” said Satheesan.