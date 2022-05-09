Salman Khan’s doppelganger held for disrupting traffic in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police detained Azam Ansari, actor Salman Khan’s doppelganger, who belongs to Old Lucknow, for breaching peace and disrupting traffic in the city during his attempt to shoot short videos on a busy street.

Ansari, who has a fan base of 1.6 lakh on YouTube and around 77,000 followers on Instagram, was challaned while he was busy shooting reels and short videos amidst busy traffic near the Clock Tower in Old Lucknow city on Sunday night.

The actor, who is a lookalike of Bollywood star Salman Khan was handed a challan for breach of peace by cops from the Thakurganj police station. “Azam Ansari’s act was causing public nuisance and disrupting the traffic in the busy old city. It was just an attempt to teach him a lesson and to make him aware of traffic rules,” said Hari Shankar, station house officer (SHO) Thakurganj police station.

On Sunday night, Ansari was filming a reel (short video) near the Clock Tower, when a large crowd gathered on the road to watch him and that caused significant traffic congestion in the area.

Ansari is often seen shirtless, making videos based only on the songs of Salman Khan while thousands of people can also be seen assembling on the street to get a glimpse of the doppelganger, resulting in a traffic gridlock.