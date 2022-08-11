Salman Khan spends day with sailors on board INS Visakhapatnam

Taking a break from back-to-back film shoots, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on Thursday spent an entire day with sailors of the Indian Navy onboard INS Visakhapatnam to interact with those who sacrifice their lives guarding the country's shores.

Heartwarming pictures were shared on social media platforms showing Salman Khan interacting and dancing with the sailors, who were thrilled to have the Ek Tha Tiger actor amidst themselves.

The actor listened to their stories and participated in several group activities onboard the vessel including the one-hand pushup challenge, cooking, and hoisting the national flag. He also held an autograph session.

INS Visakhapatnam is one of the largest destroyers in India's defence service with the Indian Navy. It has medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.

The INS can accommodate a crew of 312, has an endurance of 4,000 nautical miles and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time in out of area operation.

