Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan meets Sanjay Singh at his protest site in Parliament

Samajwadi Party MP and Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan on Friday met with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh who has been protesting since his suspension from the House due to his involvement in the Manipur issue ruckus. He was suspended for the remainder of the session for “repeatedly violating” the chair's instructions. The Aam Aadmi Party leader started an indefinite protest on Monday near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament premises and was joined by some other Opposition leaders.

SP's Jaya Bachchan met AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the Parliament complex on Friday. (PTI)

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Jaya Bachchan was seen engaging in a discussion with the AAP leader. Afterwards, she joined him in holding placards that read "SAVE MANIPUR" and “INDIA FOR MANIPUR.”

Since his suspension, Sanjay Singh has been receiving support from leaders in the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). This alliance was formed against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and includes 26 parties. The parties of INDIA have also moved a "no-confidence motion" against the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha, which was accepted by Speaker Om Birla. He said that he will inform the schedule for the discussion on the same.

Sanjay Singh's suspension

The AAP leader faced suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session due to his repeated violation of the Chair's directives. The suspension came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal proposed the motion, which was later approved by a voice vote in the House.

Singh's suspension was a result of his persistent requests for a discussion on Manipur violence and his demand for a statement from the Prime Minister on the issue. During the Question Hour, when the House had already begun proceedings amidst Opposition protests, Singh interrupted the session, prompting Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to call him out. Despite being asked to return to his seat, the AAP leader continued to protest, leading to his naming by the Chairman.

In response to the Chairman's action, Piyush Goyal moved a motion to suspend Singh, stating that such behaviour goes against the ethics and rules of the House. The House agreed, and Singh's suspension was confirmed for “repeatedly violating” the Chair's instructions.

Which other Opposition leaders met Sanjay Singh

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met AAP MP Sanjay Singh as she arrived at Parliament on Wednesday.

The day before, on Tuesday, several opposition leaders, including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha, and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, visited the protest site and met with Sanjay Singh.

A group of opposition leaders staged an overnight protest on Monday outside the Parliament expressing their objections to the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session. They were also demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiate a debate on the Manipur issue in the House.

