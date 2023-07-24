‘PM Modi running away from…’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh after Rajya Sabha suspension

Following his suspension from Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to escape from a discussion on the Manipur violence in Parliament. He asserted that he will continue his protest in the matter. AAP MP Sanjay Singh with TMC MP Shanta Chhetri and others come out of the Parliament House during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday, (PTI)

"Why is the PM not speaking on violence in Manipur in Parliament? The PM is not ready to speak on this in the Parliament. The government is not ready to discuss this issue," he said.

Follow Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates

Calling Modi a ‘shameless coward and cruel ruler’, he said, “If this House is not for speaking on Manipur violence-like incidents and if they cannot give reply...we are ready to fight.”

In a Twitter post, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wrote, “A Kargil jawan's wife was paraded naked in Manipur. The head of the entire country and the entire army has bowed down in shame. Why doesn't Prime Minister Modi come to the House and answer? Are you so shameless? Our strike will continue…”

Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for "violating" the directives of the Chair. His suspension came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard and it was adopted by the House by voice vote.

“Rising from my seat, I was repeatedly requesting the Chair (Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) for discussion on Manipur violence and demanding that the prime minister come to the House and give a reply,” Singh said.

“When the Chair didn’t listen to me, I went closer to the Chair to request him to allow me to speak under Rule 267 for which I had given a notice,” he added.

Singh, however, continued his agitation in the House even after his suspension and Rajya Sabha was adjourned.

At least 27 notices were given by the leaders of several parties for discussion on the Manipur violence under Rule 267, according to Singh.

Opposition parties condemned the suspension and accused the government of trying to crush their voice. They urged the chairman to revoke the suspension and also boycotted the meeting of floor leaders called by Dhankhar for discussions to end the logjam over a debate on Manipur.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh called the move ‘inappropriate’ while AAP’s Raghav Chandha said, “If it is an offence then not just Sanjay Singh but the entire opposition should be suspended."

Both Houses have failed to function since the beginning of the monsoon session last week.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON