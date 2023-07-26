Home / Cities / Others / Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh challenge Gujarat court summons in defamation case

Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh challenge Gujarat court summons in defamation case

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2023 09:27 AM IST

The case was filed after the HC in March set aside the chief information commissioner’s order asking Gujarat University to give information on PM Modi’s degree

A city civil court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday issued notices to the Gujarat University and the state government in connection with a defamation case filed by the varsity against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh over their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (right) with AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (HT File Photo)
A metropolitan court had last month summoned both the leaders, a decision that they challenged before the city civil court.

The direction was issued to AAP leaders on June 8 as the court observed prima facie there appeared to be a case against them under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kejriwal and Singh’s lawyers appeared before the court on their behalf and moved applications seeking exemption of their clients from appearance, and documents related to the complaint.

The defamation case was filed after the Gujarat high court in March set aside the chief information commissioner’s order asking the university to provide information on PM Modi’s degree. The high court slapped a 25,000 fine on Kejriwal for seeking the information.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
