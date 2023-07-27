Congress presses for debate on no-confidence motion; govt ‘10-day window’ remark

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Thursday raised an objection over the ruckus by opposition lawmakers during the external affairs minister’s statement on India’s foreign policy developments and said they would not let Congress's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speak in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

When the Chair asked Chowdhury to raise a point of order, Union minister Piyush Goyal stood up and said he would not allow the Congress leader to speak in protest against the disruption of the external affairs minister's statement earlier in the day.

Chowdhury said that the no-confidence motion moved in May 1978 against the Morarji Desai government by then leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha C M Stephen was immediately taken up for debate, suggesting that the no-confidence motion against the Modi government should also have been taken up immediately.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the motion is under the cognisance of the Speaker and there is a 10-day window to take it up. Joshi also asserted that the Modi government has the numbers on its side and is ready to face the voting whenever the Speaker decides.

“They have moved a No Confidence Motion which is under the cognisance of the Speaker. There is a 10-day window. Whenever the Speaker decides, the government is ready. We have the numbers. People trust us and PM Modi, not them,” Joshi said.

Earlier today, external affairs minister S Jaishankar gave a detailed summary of foreign engagements of the president, vice-president and prime minister over the last four months amid loud sloganeering by the opposition. At one point, the minister was barely audible with "INDIA , INDIA" slogans being raised by members.

‘INDIA’ is an acronym for the newly constituted Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance of 26 opposition parties.

Slamming the Opposition’s disruption during his statement, Jaishankar said, “If you claim to be ‘INDIA’ but if you are not prepared to listen to India’s national interests, then what kind of India are you? If you cannot respect the president, vice president, prime minister, if you won’t allow the external affairs minister to make a statement in Parliament, then it’s a very sorry state of affairs.”

Taking a swipe at the Opposition leaders, Goyal said, “It is very unfortunate that the Opposition is politicising an issue such as India’s foreign policy. The Opposition will not be able to understand how India is advancing on a global level, as apprised to is in the House by the foreign minister (S Jaishankar).”

