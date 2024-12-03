Sambhal incident a planned conspiracy: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed the violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was well-planned by calling it a “well thought-out conspiracy” and accused the central government of not adhering to the tenets of the Constitution. Tensions in Sambhal had been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. (ANI photo)

“Sambhal is known for the brotherhood that has been practised for thousands of years. However, the sudden incident that occurred was a premeditated strategy and a well-planned attempt to disrupt that brotherhood,” he said during his speech in Lok Sabha.

“This government doesn’t respect the Constitution,” the SP leader added.

Continuing his criticism of the ruling dispensation, he claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ of the country.

“The incident that took place was a planned conspiracy. The BJP and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging (the area) will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country,” Yadav said.

Tensions in Sambhal had been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Violence over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. The survey was initiated following a plea by the Hindu side claiming the mosque site was originally a Harihar temple.

So far, 30 individuals, including two women, have been arrested, and seven first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.