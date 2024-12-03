Menu Explore
Sambhal incident a planned conspiracy: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

BySnehashish Roy
Dec 03, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Akhilesh claimed the violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was well-planned and aimed at disturbing communal harmony in a place that has long been a symbol of brotherhood

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed the violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was well-planned by calling it a “well thought-out conspiracy” and accused the central government of not adhering to the tenets of the Constitution.

Tensions in Sambhal had been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. (ANI photo)
Tensions in Sambhal had been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. (ANI photo)

“Sambhal is known for the brotherhood that has been practised for thousands of years. However, the sudden incident that occurred was a premeditated strategy and a well-planned attempt to disrupt that brotherhood,” he said during his speech in Lok Sabha.

“This government doesn’t respect the Constitution,” the SP leader added.

Also Read:Judicial panel visits Sambhal, inspects violence-hit areas

Continuing his criticism of the ruling dispensation, he claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ of the country.

“The incident that took place was a planned conspiracy. The BJP and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging (the area) will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country,” Yadav said.

Tensions in Sambhal had been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Violence over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. The survey was initiated following a plea by the Hindu side claiming the mosque site was originally a Harihar temple.

So far, 30 individuals, including two women, have been arrested, and seven first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.

