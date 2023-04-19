Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE: Top court to resume hearing on pleas seeking marriage equality

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will commence its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriages.

Through the pleas, the petitioners are seeking wider constitutional entitlements based on the right to life and personal liberty and other related rights. While the petitioners are being led by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, SG Tushar Mehta is representing the central government, which has repeatedly opposed the hearing on the ground that recognition of marriages is Parliament's call and contented the case be not heard at all since “only a biological man and a biological woman can enter into a valid wedlock”.

Meanwhile, Rohatgi emphasised the need for equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community to be acknowledged under the social institution of marriage.

The SC bench led by CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud heard the petitions, clarifying the remit of the proceedings will be limited to the validation of such marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA). It stressed on taking an "incremental approach" in the judicial decision-making process in the case and noted it will reflect “sage wisdom”.