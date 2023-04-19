Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE: Top court to resume hearing on pleas seeking marriage equality
The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on validation of same-sex marriages Wednesday.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will commence its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriages.
Through the pleas, the petitioners are seeking wider constitutional entitlements based on the right to life and personal liberty and other related rights. While the petitioners are being led by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, SG Tushar Mehta is representing the central government, which has repeatedly opposed the hearing on the ground that recognition of marriages is Parliament's call and contented the case be not heard at all since “only a biological man and a biological woman can enter into a valid wedlock”.
Meanwhile, Rohatgi emphasised the need for equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community to be acknowledged under the social institution of marriage.
The SC bench led by CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud heard the petitions, clarifying the remit of the proceedings will be limited to the validation of such marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA). It stressed on taking an "incremental approach" in the judicial decision-making process in the case and noted it will reflect “sage wisdom”.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 07:54 AM
'My rights equal to others': Mukul Rohatgi contends in court
“My rights are equal to those of the others. They have a right to marriage, the right of respectability. A concomitant of rights flow from that respectability. The same should be granted to me. We cannot be discriminated upon because we may be ten thousand and the others are ten crores,” senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for petitioners, said Tuesday.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 07:19 AM
Who are part of five judges SC bench led by CJI on this hearing?
The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, consists of justices S K Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha, and Hima Kohli.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 06:54 AM
After landmark decriminalisation of section 377, queer community hopes for an epoch
The petitioners are seeking changes in the 1954 Special Marriage Act (SMA) that will allow them to get married. Read more here.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 06:27 AM
Hearing of pleas to be limited to validating same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA): SC
The scope of the proceedings in the hearing of pleas seeking marriage equality will confine to validation of such marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), the top court said Tuesday.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 06:02 AM
In hearing same-sex marriage plea, SC adopts ‘incremental approach’
The SC bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said that it will not be touching upon the aspects of personal laws, adding an “incremental approach” to the process of judicial determination in the case will reflect “sage wisdom”.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 05:34 AM
SC hearing on validation of same sex marriages to resume today
The Supreme Court will resume its hearing Wednesday, the second day of hearing on the validation of same sex marriages. Read updates from day 1 of hearing here.