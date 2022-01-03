Sameer Wankhede reports to DRI, Delhi, today as eventful NCB stint comes to end

Sameer Wankhede, whose tenure as the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai Zonal director came to an end on December 31, will report to the Director of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Delhi from Monday.

It was earlier informed that the top NCB officer, in spotlight since the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, had not sought an extension of service.

A day ago, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who has been leading a barrage of charges against Wankhede since Aryan’s arrest, said some influential BJP leaders from the state were lobbying for the extension of his term at the level of the Union home ministry.

"Despite a negative report against Sameer Wankhede for his wrongdoings, some influential BJP leaders are pursuing with the Union Home Ministry to change his negative report to positive and get him an extension in NCB. Let them do that. After the order is issued, we will seek information under the RTI and expose the manner in which it has been done," said Malik, whose son-in-law was also arrested by the NCB last year.

Earlier in the day, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) filed a complaint with the vigilance department of CBIT and Customs against Wankhede saying the latter has been a “Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date".

"Is a Central government servant eligible to hold and operate a Permit Room & Bar License in his name? Please take a note of facts, of administrative misconducts... and conduct proper Inquiry in the matter," Malik’s letter further read.

